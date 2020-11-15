Wilma Wise
Caraway
COWARD, S.C. -- Wilma Wise Caraway, 81, wife of the late William Henry Caraway, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Caraway was born on November 12, 1939 in Florence County, daughter of the late Joseph Lonnie Wise and Pearlie Mae Yarborough Wise. After graduating from Johnsonville High School, she went on to graduate from Florence Darlington Technical College where she received her Associates Degree in Nursing. She worked for Carolina Facial Plastic Surgical, until retirement and was also a long time representative for Mary Kay. She attended Grace & Glory Ministries, until her health declined. Wilma enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Earl (Frances) Caraway of Coward; daughter, Carla Caraway (Rick) Weatherford of Coward; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Hank) Floyd of Barrineau and Cody Weatherford of Coward; greatgrandchildren, Jordan Floyd, Reagan Floyd and Henry Floyd; siblings, Allen Wise of Florence, Willie (Landa) Wise of Pamplico, Blondell Turner of Lexington, NC, Mary (Edd) Poston of Pamplico and Nellie Gaskins of Lake City; a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Caraway and brothers, Ervin Wise, Alex Wise, Oral Wise and Harry Allen Wise.
Funeral service will be 3:00 P.M., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Tabernacle FWB Church Cemetery, Coward.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Commander Nursing Home and Medstar Transportation.
Due to COVID-19, the family request for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also request everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.
(Please sign our guest book on line @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net
).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 15, 2020.