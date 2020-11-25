Wilson "Buster" Major



Deas Sr.



Funeral services will be conducted for Mr. Wilson "Buster" Major Deas Sr. 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens in Effingham, SC. He was born on March 31, 1942, in Florence, SC, a son of the late Joseph and Lila Mae Wilson Deas. He passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He attended the public schools of Florence County. Wilson began working with his brothers as a teenager in the construction business and became a brick mason and plaster craftsman, later to start DEAS Construction. He retired from DuPont.



He loved reading his bible/daily bread, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and watching his Westerns/Animal Channels/News.



At an early age he attended Snowhill Baptist Church in Florence, SC. As an adult he became a member of Peaceful Baptist Church in Timmonsville, SC and True Faith Ministry in Florence, SC.



He was a man of integrity and nobility.



Preceded in Death By: Parents (Joseph and Lila Mae Wilson Deas), his brothers (Eugene Deas, Reverend Joseph Deas, Edward Deas and Herbert Deas), his sister-n-law (Neil Deas).



Survivors include his wife: The Love of his Life, Married for 58 and 12 years, Eutelia Hunter Deas, Children: Angela Mace, Spouse: Michael Mace, Darlington, SC, Dewayne Moses: Florence, SC, Veronica Deas: Goosecreek, SC, Wilson Major Deas Jr. Spouse: Brenda Deas: Florence, SC, Sharisse McKithen, Spouse: Robert McKithen Jr. Florence, SC, Shelanda Deas: Florence, SC, Siblings: Alice D. Abraham: Philadelphia, PA, Annie D. Swinton: Maryland, Willie Lyde: Spouse: Dorothy Lyde: Darlington, SC, Grandchildren: Darvion Deas, Florence, SC, Quaneisa Moses: Florence, SC, Charlene Moses: Florence, SC, 3 great grandchildren, Host of nieces, nephews, sister-n-laws, brother-n-laws, family and friends.



Family will be receiving visitors from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at 405 Lawson Street, Florence, SC 29501.



Services are in the professional hands of Backus Funeral Home LLC.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 25, 2020.