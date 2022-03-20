Winnie Skipper



FLORENCE, SC - Winnie Skipper Lucas, Nana to her grandchildren, died with her children by her side on the evening of Friday, March 18, at the age of 100. She was born on January 1, 1922.



Winnie was the widow of Jasper Laneau (Luke) Lucas and was the 4th of 8 children born to Arthur Benjamin Skipper and Della McDaniels Skipper of the Scotts Community of Marion County. It was there that she met Luke, USMC, of Nichols, SC. A "lively and lovely courtship" ensued, as Winnie often reminded, before his country called Luke away. Luke set sail with hundreds of other brave young heroes of the greatest generation aboard the USS Quincy ultimately bound for Guadalcanal. On August 7th, 1942, Winnie learned on evening national radio that the USS Quincy had been sunk in The Battle of Salvo Island at Guadalcanal. Winnie waited for weeks for word of Luke only hearing that hundreds of Marines had died aboard the USS Quincy. Winnie recounted that she never gave up hope. She was a person of strong faith and believed her Luke would return to her. On August 30, 1942 a telegraph addressed to her arrived at the Florence SC downtown post office that read, "I am safe and OK. Love you lots. Letter to follow=Jasper Lucas." Winnie treasured the telegraph, and her family is grateful to have it still. Luke had been blown by torpedo fire onto a lower deck of the ship, catching his leg in a ship's net, where he remained as The Quincy burned until the ship list starboard and set his leg free. Luke clung to an ammunition can until daylight when a destroyer picked him up along with other injured survivors. He and his buddies watched in grief as the USS Quincy sank and the USS Astoria burned in the distance. Luke's story is documented as Chapter 1 in the book, Out In The Boondocks, G.P. Putnam Sons publishers, New York, NY, 1943.



After 7 months in a military hospital at San Diego, Luke reunited with Winnie, and they were married on December 12, 1943. They settled in Charleston SC where he remained on dispatch while recovering. They then moved to Camp Lejeune where Winnie often recounted that Luke, still recovering from his injuries, had the "cushy job of driving the Commander around in a Jeep all day which was just loads of fun for everyone". Winnie and Luke finally settled back in Mullins, SC, where they raised their children, Gayle and Jay, and spent every summer at their river house on the Little Pee Dee River which provided many of their happiest memories.



Winnie and Luke were active in the Macedonia Methodist Church of Mullins, SC until Luke's death in 1987. In her last days, Winnie said that her Luke had been waiting on her for a very long time. Winnie's life was deeply rooted in her faith and in her devotion to her husband, children, grandchildren.



Surviving Winnie are her children, Gayle (Tommy) Williams of Mt. Juliet, TN, Dr. Jay (Beth) Lucas of Florence; In-laws, Betty Ann and Maitland Chase of Florence; grandchildren, Catherine Williams Clinkscales (Jason) of Torrington, CT, Stacey Williams Wood (Adam)of Mt. Juliet, TN, Liza Lucas Leggio (Tory) of Atlanta, Ga., Jay Luke Lucas II (Amy) of Columbia, SC, William Jasper Lucas (fiancé Carley Adams) of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren Anna Clinkscales, Sean Clinkscales, Cooper Wood, Cody Wood, Lucy Leggio, and Elliott Lucas, and a great-granddaughter and great-grandson soon to arrive.



Winnie was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur Mack Skipper, William George Skipper, and Boyd Stith Skipper, and her sisters, Mrs. Palmer Harrelson (Esteen), Mrs. E. B. Smith (Gertrude), Ms. Alice Ejane Skipper, Mrs. Francis Avery Reagan (Elean).



The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Waters Lyles and her staff for their loving care of Winnie over the past 25 years, and the caring staff of The Manor in her final years, and McLeod Hospice in her final days.



Per Winnie's wishes, a private graveside service will be held conducted by the Reverend Brian Preveaux at Cedardale Cemetery, N. Main St., Mullins, SC. Cox-Collins Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mrs. Lucas.



In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to McLeod Hospice c/o McLeod Foundation, P.O Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, or to Darlington Humane Society, P.O. Box 1655, Hartsville, SC 29551, or to Florence Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502.



