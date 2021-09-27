Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Yolanda Manning McCormick
Yolanda Manning McCormick died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The family will receive friends at 1002 East Main Street, Dillon. Arrangements by Bartell Funeral Home of Dillon.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jones family
Other
October 2, 2021
Condolences to the Family. Mrs Yolanda was a outstanding leader in the Dillon County community. She will truly be missed. God has sent her to her heavenly home. Thanks for your great service to the community for so many years. RIP! Angel. Love.
Carolyn Covington
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results