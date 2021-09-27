To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Jones family
Other
October 2, 2021
Condolences to the Family. Mrs Yolanda was a outstanding leader in the Dillon County community. She will truly be missed. God has sent her to her heavenly home. Thanks for your great service to the community for so many years. RIP! Angel. Love.