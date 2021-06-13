Zachary John
Bradley
Zachary John Bradley, 25, of Florence, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Zach was born in Atlanta, GA, a son of Jeremy Robert Bradley and Luci Pearce Bradley. He graduated from South Florence High School and St. Andrews University with a Bachelor's degree in Business and was employed with CIPI Industries. His passions included his children, lacrosse, motorcycles, fishing and hunting, and guitar. Zach is remembered by his family and friends for his embellished storytelling, contagious smile, and lively personality.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Boyd Pearce and Bettye Lyles Pearce; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Colvin Bradley.
He is survived by his parents, Jeremy Robert Bradley and Luci Pearce Bradley; son, Daxton Robert Bradley, age 3; daughter, Paisleigh Jaye Bradley, age 1; fiancée, Kristen Elaine Ruszkowski; paternal grandfather, Stanley Robert Bradley; special uncle, Jody Pearce.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Monday, June 14, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and other times at the home of his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
Published by SCNow on Jun. 13, 2021.