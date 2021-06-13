I am so sorry to hear about Zack He was a special person with a great personality. He was a father to two children And a friend, a best friend, and fiance To a wonderful young lady They were starting there family. My heart goes out to the parents of Zack and to any brothers or sisters And to Kristen I'm here if you need a shoulder to lean on . Love aunt tamothy

Tamothy shoaf June 15, 2021