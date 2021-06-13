Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Zachary John Bradley
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Zachary John

Bradley

Zachary John Bradley, 25, of Florence, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Zach was born in Atlanta, GA, a son of Jeremy Robert Bradley and Luci Pearce Bradley. He graduated from South Florence High School and St. Andrews University with a Bachelor's degree in Business and was employed with CIPI Industries. His passions included his children, lacrosse, motorcycles, fishing and hunting, and guitar. Zach is remembered by his family and friends for his embellished storytelling, contagious smile, and lively personality.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John Boyd Pearce and Bettye Lyles Pearce; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Colvin Bradley.

He is survived by his parents, Jeremy Robert Bradley and Luci Pearce Bradley; son, Daxton Robert Bradley, age 3; daughter, Paisleigh Jaye Bradley, age 1; fiancée, Kristen Elaine Ruszkowski; paternal grandfather, Stanley Robert Bradley; special uncle, Jody Pearce.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Monday, June 14, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and other times at the home of his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Jun
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel
2402 S, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about Zack He was a special person with a great personality. He was a father to two children And a friend, a best friend, and fiance To a wonderful young lady They were starting there family. My heart goes out to the parents of Zack and to any brothers or sisters And to Kristen I'm here if you need a shoulder to lean on . Love aunt tamothy
Tamothy shoaf
June 15, 2021
The Arvin Family
June 14, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rita Andrews
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results