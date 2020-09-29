Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tiffany K. Hoeck

Tiffany K. Hoeck

Formerly Sioux City

Tiffany Kristine Hoeck, 45, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut Street, in Ankeny, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd. Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.

Tiffany was born on March 1, 1975, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Vince Cox and Judee Cox. She graduated from North High School in Sioux City. She later graduated from Iowa State University on a full basketball scholarship.

It was at Iowa State where Tiffany met her husband, Joe, and the two were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1998. They welcomed two beautiful children, Andrew Joseph (AJ age 14) and Ashley Kristine (age 9), who were Tiffany's entire world.

Tiffany is survived by her husband; two children; her father; her mother; and two brothers, Travis Cox and Wade Cox.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.