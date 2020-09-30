Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mardelle C. Forney
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Mardelle C. Forney

Sun City, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Our beloved mother, Mardelle Caroline Forney, 95, of Sun City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 27, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held in Sioux City next spring. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

Mardelle was born to Arthur and Helena (Flake) Williams on April 7, 1925, in Riverdale, Neb. She lived in Sioux City most of her life and moved to Sun City in 2006.

She was a hardworking devoted mother to her six children. She was the admired matriarch of her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, William Andersen and his wife, Judy of Austin, Texas, Vicki Kortje and her husband, Richard of Portland, Ore., Trudee Gurley and her husband, Dick of Grand Junction, Colo., Cindy Schwinden and her husband, Jeff of Sammamish, Wash., Cheryl Howard and her husband, Jim pf Surprise, Ariz., and Jodi Dover and her husband, Paul of Leesburg, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Forney; her parents; two brothers; and a sister.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.