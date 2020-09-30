I remember how all the football players, from the Class of 88, played so well together. They truly played as a team. Donna and Bethany, I am praying that you have peace and understanding. Bob was a fine young man and will be greatly missed!
Carol Skonhovd
Friend
September 29, 2020
Susan L Buysman
September 29, 2020
Tina Koser
September 29, 2020
May the angels guide him, the saints greet him, and Lord welcome him to his eternal home.
Susan Overocker
September 29, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies to the Erck families as we also mourn the loss of Bob. He knew his Savior, and is now safely home. We were honored to be his Godparents.
Kenneth and Andra Semmler
September 29, 2020
I am so overwhelmed by this news! My deepest sympathy to Bethany and Donna as well as the rest of the family. May God comfort you and bring you peace. To me Bob is still that 6th grade student I taught just a "couple" of years ago. Thinking of you so very much in this difficult time.
Kathleen McCracken
Friend
September 28, 2020
Bob was such an amazing person to know I will cherish the 24yrs of friendship that I had with him. Myself and my family are brokenhearted for his family and friends. We love you Bob we will never forget you.