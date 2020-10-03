Menu
Lucille M. Sage

Sioux City

94, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
Sympathy to the family. Enjoyed knowing Lucille/Louie and their family so many years ago. Been years since I've seen or visited with them sorry to hear Lucille has passed away what a delightful lady she was.
wilma hummel
October 4, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Lucille at my office. She always looked so nice. Will miss her visiting with her. I can imagine heaven is a little more beautiful with her there. My sympathies to the family.
Lisa Carlson
October 3, 2020