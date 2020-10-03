To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
Sympathy to the family. Enjoyed knowing Lucille/Louie and their family so many years ago. Been years since I've seen or visited with them sorry to hear Lucille has passed away what a delightful lady she was.
wilma hummel
October 4, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Lucille at my office. She always looked so nice. Will miss her visiting with her. I can imagine heaven is a little more beautiful with her there. My sympathies to the family.