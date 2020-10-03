Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lee D. Struthers

Lee D. Struthers

Sioux City

93, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Memorial Service: Oct. 9, 11 a.m., Faith United Presbyterian Church. Visitation: Oct. 8, 5-7 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith United Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Prayers and sympathy to the Struthers family from Twilight Chapter #59 OES Spirit Lake
Sunny
October 4, 2020
Lee was a real gentleman. He had the lord in his heart, a twinkle in his eyes and always a smile on his face. I never heard him say a bad thing about anyone. He had a hug for me when I arrived and a hug when I left with a I love you and take care of yourself. Before I started my work,Marge, Lee and I would have to have a cup of coffee and a sweet of some kind and visit. I will always keep them in my heart and remember their kind words for all of my life. They are together now in heaven and still in love. God Bless.
Mary Heidebrink
October 4, 2020