Published by Sioux City Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106
Oct
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Faith United Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Prayers and sympathy to the Struthers family from Twilight Chapter #59 OES Spirit Lake
Sunny
October 4, 2020
Lee was a real gentleman. He had the lord in his heart, a twinkle in his eyes and always a smile on his face. I never heard him say a bad thing about anyone. He had a hug for me when I arrived and a hug when I left with a I love you and take care of yourself. Before I started my work,Marge, Lee and I would have to have a cup of coffee and a sweet of some kind and visit. I will always keep them in my heart and remember their kind words for all of my life. They are together now in heaven and still in love. God Bless.