Lee was a real gentleman. He had the lord in his heart, a twinkle in his eyes and always a smile on his face. I never heard him say a bad thing about anyone. He had a hug for me when I arrived and a hug when I left with a I love you and take care of yourself. Before I started my work,Marge, Lee and I would have to have a cup of coffee and a sweet of some kind and visit. I will always keep them in my heart and remember their kind words for all of my life. They are together now in heaven and still in love. God Bless.

Mary Heidebrink October 4, 2020