Theresa J. Christansen

Camarillo, Calif., formerly Salix, Iowa

Theresa Jeanne (Bertrand) Christansen, 90, of Camarillo, formerly of Salix, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020.

Due to current public health restrictions, no memorial services are planned.

Theresa was born on Dec. 26, 1929. In addition to her long career as a bookkeeper, Theresa taught Catholic religious education for 25 years, helping to prepare many young people to receive their first communion. Even through her declining health, she maintained the cheerful attitude and sweetness that drew so many to her and will keep her memory dear to all who knew her.

Theresa will be missed by her husband of 63 years, Robert; their children and spouses, Ted (Rosa), Ann (DW) and Mary (Jeff); granddaughter, Nina; Theresa's sister, MariaLayna (Paul) Cuce; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite charity. Theresa gave to many charities during her life with those supporting children, veterans and Catholic causes being particular favorites.