Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara E. Springer
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Barbara E. Springer

South Sioux City

Barbara Ellen (Clark) Springer, 75, of South Sioux City, died on May 15, 2020, at Regency Square Care Center following a brief illness.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, with a rosary at 10 a.m., at the church. A luncheon will be served in the parish center after the burial. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.

Barbara was born on Oct. 9, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Jeane (Lester) Clark. She was raised in Riverside and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She enjoyed sports, especially hickey, needlework, gardening, and feeding nearby birds and squirrels. She also enjoyed spending time with her aunt, Mary Roberta (Lester) Craig visiting local casinos.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, LeeAnn (Parker) Muilenburg of South Sioux City, Theresa (Parker) Brown of Carroll, Neb., Chad Parker of Blue Springs, Mo., and Staci Springer, Christi Springer, and Donivan Springer, all of Independence, Mo.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends.

Greeting her in death are her grandparents, Robert and Edna (LaBarr) Lester; parents, Raymond and Jeane Clark; a brother, Raymond Clark; and a grandchild, Cory Heinemann.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Nancy Schenk for her tender care and an extra special thank you to Mikel and her staff at Regency Square for their exceptional and compassionate care.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
, South Sioux City, Iowa
Oct
9
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
, South Sioux City, Iowa
Oct
9
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
, South Sioux City, Iowa
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.