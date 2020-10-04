Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Lehmann

Larry 'Pud' Lehmann

Sioux City

81, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Memorial Service: Oct. 6, 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ellendale, Iowa, at a later date. Visitation: one hour prior to service.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
We are So Sorry for Your Loss !!! We'd like to send Our Deepest Sympathy to Suzie & Family !!!I We are sure that Larry will be Missed by alot people. Larry was a Very Kind & Sweet Guy !! Always was helping someone. One in a Million Guy !!!! RIP
BONNIE WIGG
October 5, 2020
Larry was one of the best people I ever knew, he was my friend. Rest in piece my friend. I will miss you.
Darrell Seaton/white bear
Friend
October 5, 2020
Larry was one of the best people I ever knew, he was my friend. I will miss him dearly, rest in piece my friend.
Darrell Seaton/white bear
Friend
October 5, 2020
He will be missed.
Lyle E Plendl
October 4, 2020