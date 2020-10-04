81, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Memorial Service: Oct. 6, 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ellendale, Iowa, at a later date. Visitation: one hour prior to service.
We are So Sorry for Your Loss !!! We'd like to send Our Deepest Sympathy to Suzie & Family !!!I We are sure that Larry will be Missed by alot people. Larry was a Very Kind & Sweet Guy !! Always was helping someone. One in a Million Guy !!!! RIP
BONNIE WIGG
October 5, 2020
Larry was one of the best people I ever knew, he was my friend. Rest in piece my friend. I will miss you.
Darrell Seaton/white bear
Friend
October 5, 2020
