Lucille M. Sage

Sioux City

Lucille Maxine Sage, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 2, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 West 18th, in Sioux City. The service will be limited to family and church family due to COVID-19. Burial will be in Bloomfield Neb. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Lucille was born on June 15, 1926, to Charlie and Mamie (Schumann) Petersen, at the family farm house in Bloomfield.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, attended country schools, and graduated from Bloomfield High School, where she received her teaching certificate. She taught country school for three and a half years.

On Aug. 4, 1946, she married Louie Sage in Pierce, Neb. To this marriage three daughters were born, Lynda, Joan and Louann. They farmed for seven years and then owned and operated a saw mill. They moved to Sioux City in 1956. Lucille worked at Neisner's Dime Store, The Battery and Aalfs Mfg. She retired from Aalfs as a staff engineer after 32 years.

Lucille lived an active and full life. She volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital Gift Shop and Life Line, Riverside School, and the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. She was a charter member of the South Sioux City A.B.W.A, a member of the Girls of 68, and was a Red Hatter. She was very active at her church, serving on several boards and was a life time deacon. She volunteered whenever the opportunity came to serve.

Her family and friends loved and cherished her, and they were loved and cherished in return. Survivors include three daughters, Lynda (Gary) Harris of South Sioux City, Joan (Bobby) Hill of Fountain Hills, Ariz., and Louann (Robert) Withers of Scottsdale, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Lonn (Amy) Herbst of Rockwall, Texas, Damon (Gretchen) Herbst of Taunton, Mass., Angie Parman of Dallas, Texas, and Amanda (Mark) Campion of Salinas, Calif.; three stepgrandchildren, Todd (Joei) Harris of Bennington, Neb., Amy (Keith) Whitby of Pine Island, Minn., and Stacey (Mike) Maxwell of Kasson, Minn.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Benck of Lincoln, Neb.; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her first great-great-grandchild is due in December.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie; her parents; brother, Harvey Petersen; sister, Geneva Dossow; and infant brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mayflower Church.