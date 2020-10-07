Dudley P. Smidt

Formerly Primghar, Iowa

Dudley P. Smidt, 88, formerly of Primghar, died on Oct. 3, 2020, with his family by his side in Denver, Colo.

Memorial service with close family will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 21130 E Saratoga Ave, Aurora, CO 80015.

Dudley was born on July 18, 1932, and raised in Primghar, the son of Dewey and Retha (Edwards) Smidt. Upon graduating from Primghar High School in 1951, he enlisted in the Iowa Air National Guard.

While in flight school, he married the love of his life, Ann, in 1958. His military service continued when he served one year in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He went on to command the 185th in Sioux City from 1980 to 1985. He then served as the wing commander of the 132nd in Des Moines from 1983 to 1987, retiring as brigadier general in 1987. He retired with over 5,000 flight hours and flew 257 missions; 450 combat hours in F-100 jets in Vietnam. During his time in the Iowa Air National Guard, he received his degree in political science from Morningside College in 1976 and he started a beautiful family with Ann, together having four children.

Dudley enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family, grandkids, and friends, and watching sports; often complaining about the Cubs, Yankees, and Rockies. He was a fan of whichever sports team was winning at the time.

Dudley is survived by his wife, Ann of 63 years; his children, Sue (JR) Nell of Aurora, Colo., Dan (Karen) Smidt of Brighton, Colo., and Jody (Jim) Juillerat of Henry, Ill. He was the proud Grampy of seven grandchildren, Andy Smidt (Jacci Echevarria), Jessica Nell, Jennifer Nell, Meghan (Troy) Bumgardner, Aby Smidt (Brandon Krage), Nate (Bethany) Juillerat, and Caeden Juillerat. He also leaves behind one beloved great-grandson, Newton Bumgardner. Dudley is also survived by his 89-year-old sister, Pat Jeffers of Primghar.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly; his parents; and brother, Burl.

Dudley loved his family and friends and filled their lives with such great joy and happiness. He was a humble, kind man that was greatly loved for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, and contagious smile. He made many friends throughout his life and had a lasting impact on all.