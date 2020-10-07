Donald R. Harbeck

Sioux City

Donald R. Harbeck, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his residence.

Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Masks are required in the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Don was born on June 11, 1929, in Sioux City, the son of Chet and Nina (Steele) Harbeck. Don graduated from East High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Don worked at Sioux Tools and Swifts before beginning his career with the U.S. Post Office for 30 plus years. He started as clerk and retired as the manager of the Morningside branch.

Don married Geraldine "Gerry" Richter on Oct. 22, 1949. To this union four children were born. Gerry preceded Don in death on Feb. 5, 2008.

Don enjoyed the outdoors and in his younger years he liked to camp, hunt, fish, and golf. He was an excellent baseball player and was a member of the fast pitch softball league sponsored by West Forks Sand & Gravel and Younkers that played at Hubbard Park. He also coached baseball for many years, enjoyed rebuilding cars, and was an avid card player. His love of the outdoors only strengthened when Don and his good friend, Art Huser, built a cabin near Stone Park, where Don watched and fed the wildlife daily.

Survivors include his children, Dan (Alana) Harbeck of Idaho Springs, Colo., Kathryn (Gene) Salmon of Sioux City, and Brad (Kim) Harbeck of Chandler, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Harbeck of Sioux City; grandchildren, Tim (Kirsten) Harbeck, Brenna Harbeck, Tony (Allison) Salmon, Mike Salmon, Kenna Harbeck, Tyler (Melissa) Harbeck, Lindsey Roder, and Kelli (Jacob) Ritchie; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Barb Harbeck; sister-in-law, Delores (Derrill) Townley; and his lady friend, Jean King.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gerry; son, Dave Harbeck; brother, Leon Harbeck; granddaughter, Paula Hollinger; and sister-in-law, Lois Nichols.