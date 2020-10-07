Laverne Griggs Hiemstra

Garden City, Kan., formerly Kingsley, Iowa

Laverne S. Griggs Hiemstra, 96, of Garden City, formerly of Kingsley, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City.

Service were held on Oct. 6, at St James Lutheran Church in Garden City, where the Rev.Teri Sutherlin officiated. Graveside services were held on Oct. 7, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

She was born on Dec. 13, 1923, in Plymouth County, Iowa, the daughter of Ray E. and Elsie (Hanson) Olson. Laverne graduated high school in 1941 and completed business colleges in Sioux City and Omaha. She started working with the National Business Training School and later at the Sioux City Stockyards.

She married Douglas Griggs on Aug. 16, 1946 in Marcus, Iowa. He died on Jan. 22, 1983. She later married Harley Hiemstra on July 7, 1995. He died on April 1, 2011.

While living in Sioux City, she was a member of Morningside Lutheran Church and Order of Eastern Star Morningside Chapter 502. In 1951, while her husband was with the National Guard, she lived in Bangor, Maine, Virginia and Alabama. They returned to Sioux City and in 1960 moved to Kansas City, where she was a charter member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park. In 1963, they moved to Garden City where she joined St. James Lutheran Church and was head of the Altar Guild for many years, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School classes. She enjoyed her flowers, playing the organ and piano, water color painting and porcelain china painting. She was a past Cub Scout Den mother and assisted with Girl Scouts.

She is survived by her son, Mark Griggs of Salina, Kan.; daughter, Karen Cannaley of Garden City; three grandchildren, Shanna Cannaley of Gardner, Kan., Justin Cannaley and Alexa Cannaley, both of Garden City; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Schneller, Clara Schneller and Levi Cannaley; and two stepsons, Randy Hiemstra of Kingsley, and Dr. Ron Hiemstra of St. Petersburg, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sister, Dorothy Papa; granddaughter, Kasandra Cannaley; and stepdaughter, Linae Hiemstra.

Memorials are suggested to St James Lutheran Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. Seventh, Garden City, KS 67846.