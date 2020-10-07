Glennis L. Kriglstein

Sioux City

Glennis Lee Kriglstein, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Glennis was born to Russus and Gae (Hickok) Hutson, on August 28, 1933, in Forest City, Iowa. After high school, Glennis received her license in cosmetology. She later purchased a salon which she, and later alongside her husband, ran until 1997. She also worked beside her husband who was a full partner in Stewarts Hair Salons, teaching and opening new locations.

Glennis was a champion to all those close to her as well as causes near to her heart. She was a dedicated basketball fan. Whether cheering on her children, her grandchild, extended family or her beloved Hawkeyes, Glennis could always be heard in the stands encouraging her team. She was passionate when raising funds for JDRF and would walk the neighborhoods tirelessly for the cause. She was an active member and former trustee of First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. There she also was active in PEO and Women's Circle. The flowers she planted at the church continue to be enjoyed today. Earlier in life, she served on the board of Shesler Hall.

Glennis was loved and admired by all those who were fortunate enough to be in her life. She relished the opportunities that were presented to her in life by offering help, a shoulder or a kind word. She was a good neighbor, often happy to deliver a homemade dish or freshly caught walleye, just to share in her good fortune.

Glennis is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles E. "Charley" Kriglstein; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Kriss Kriglstein of Omaha; her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Scott Schaefer of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Cameron Kriglstein and Clare Schaefer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Hutson; and her sister, Sheryl Johnson.

Although she has left a huge hole in our hearts, she will always be remembered for her smile, her giggle, her amazing memory, her many talents and her work as one of the Lord's dedicated servants.