Leonard A. Kroll

Sioux City

Leonard A. Kroll, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a local senior living facility.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. today in Memorial Park Cemetery to honor his Baha'i Faith. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Leonard was born on Dec. 26, 1938, at home in Correctionville, Iowa, to Ralph and Henrietta (Hays) Kroll. Following his education, Leonard was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he fulfilled his obligation to his country from 1961 to 1963. After receiving his honorable discharge, Leonard returned to the Siouxland area, moving onto the home place that had been in the family since 1950, on RR1 in Plymouth County. He farmed and fed cattle alongside his brothers throughout his agricultural life, and enjoyed mechanic work in the family shop.

Leonard was a member of the Farm Bureau for more than 50 years, and enjoyed reading, especially real-life stories, or studies with the Baha'i Faith.

Leonard was a fourth generation Baha'i, especially studying the teaching on world unity. In his memory please consider performing an act of service to a neighbor, friend, or another individual beyond your comfort-zone, in his name, as that is how he lived his life, always reenforcing unity. One of his favorite prayers was, "O Lord God! Make us as waves of the sea, as flowers of the garden, united, agreed through the bounties of Thy love. O Lord! Dilate the breasts through the signs of Thy oneness, and make all mankind as stars shining from the same height of glory, as perfect fruits growing upon Thy tree of life." – Abdu'l-Baha

Left to cherish his memories include his sister, Janet R. Johnson of Moses Lake, Wash.; brother, Ralph Wayne (Stephanie) Kroll of Yuma, Ariz.; sister, Marjorie A. Baker of Memphis, Tenn.; sister, Kathryn E. Shaw Verbrugh of Sioux City; brother, David H. (Pamela) Kroll of Sioux City; sister, Rosemary L. (Bill) Goebel of Hinton, Iowa; brother, Kevin G. (Jerine) Kroll of Hinton; and sister, Judith L. (Roy) Swanson Williams of Crescent City, Calif.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Loren A. Kroll.

In lieu of memorials or flowers, the family requests contributions in Leonard's name to Hospice of Siouxland.