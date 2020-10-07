Cheryl E. Singleton

South Sioux City

Cheryl E. Singleton, 67, of South Sioux City, passed away surrounded by loving family Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1421 Geneva Street, in Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the church followed by the service, which will be live-streamed on the church's website, https:/mtzionsiouxcity.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Mrs. Singleton's final service will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, in South Bend, Ind., Burial will be in The Silver Brook Cemetery, 1400 East Main Street, in Niles, Mich.

Cheryl Evelyn Singleton, 67 years ago on Oct. 4, 1952, was born to late Rev. M.C. and Dennell (Morgan) Williams in Niles. She was the fifth of seven children.

Cheryl was a very intelligent woman, graduating from Edwardsburg High School in Edwardsburg, Mich. and going on to attend Indiana University in South Bend.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. As a faithful and active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, she served in many capacities, including the Mother's Board, and the president of the Singles Ministry, where she taught the congregation life skills including financial literacy.

Cheryl married her sweetheart, Henry E. Singleton on Jan. 11, 1991 in Sioux City. Together they owned and operated two laundromats, Dakota City and Leeds for 10 years. Cheryl did this all while maintaining a career at Premier Bank before retiring in 2018.

One cannot forget the lives of those she touched through her generosity and home cooked meals. She was a firm believer in paying it forward, and helping people she felt needed a hand. One of her favorite statements was, "you never know what people are going through." She was a giver and showed her love through actions and never turned away a friend or loved one in need. A gentle and caring soul is an understatement for Cheryl. She lived her life with a love for God.

Cheryl enjoyed shopping, cooking, and was the ultimate hostess arranging many gatherings with friends and family throughout the years. One of her unknown hobbies was searching YouTube for the infamous Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper). Cheryl and Henry were avid travelers and had visited more than 30 states and over 100 cities.

Cheryl is survived by her devoted husband, Henry E. Singleton of South Sioux City; her loving son, George A. Miles, Jr. of Decorah, Iowa; grandson, Nicholas Phillips of Wheatfield, Ind.; great-grandson, Lucas Phillips of Wheatfield; sisters, Janice Hall of South Bend, and Dorothy Moore of Sioux City; and brother, Vernon Williams of Peoria, Ill. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, friends and family who were all near and dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Dennell (Morgan) Williams; sisters, Martha Miller and Ruth Williams; and a brother, Mack Williams, Jr.