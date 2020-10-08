Rita K. Worden

Yankton, S.D.

Rita K. Worden, 77, of Yankton, S.D., passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Celebration of life for immediate family and close friends will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Hansen Funeral Home in Irene, S.D. Masks will be required. Please practice social distancing. For obituary and online condolences visit hansenfuneralhome.com.

Rita was born Jan. 1, 1943, to Willard and Martha (Walraven) Wood in Yankton. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School. She then attended the University of South Dakota and received her Nursing Degree in 1974. She was employed in clerical work with Dr. Saoi from 1969 to 1974.

Rita later worked as Nursing Home Administrator in the Geriatrics Unit at the Human Services Center in Yankton for over 30 years, where she and her beloved Standard Poodle, Stosh, showed up every day to provide love, care, and joy for the residents. Rita recognized the impact of pet therapy before it was a mainstream service.

Rita married Jack Worden on April 6, 1963, in South Sioux City, Neb. To this union, two daughters were born, Regan, and Robin. They resided in Sioux City until 1968, when they moved to rural Gayville, S.D., where they farmed until Jack's death. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. She enjoyed remodeling, decorating, and spending time in her flower garden. She loved animals.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Robin (Bill) Huether of Viborg, S.D., and Regan (Matt) Luken of Yankton; granddaughter, Jenny (Mike) Hanson; great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Charlotte, Jack (Dana) Huether; and grandchildren, Matthew, Thea and Brie Luken.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant siblings, Gerald and Bonnie; husband, Jack; grandson, Bryce Huether; Uncle Carroll and Aunt Gustava Anderson; also her special dogs, Stosh and Miss Furby.