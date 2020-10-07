Kathleen M. Schrunk

Sioux City

Kathleen Marie Schrunk, 71, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is requesting that face masks be worn. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Kathy was born on March 29, 1949, in Sioux City, to Daniel and Viola (Murray) McKelvey. Kathy graduated from Bishop Heelan High in 1967, and from Briar Cliff College in 1970. In 1979, she received her master's degree and received her ACSW certificate in 1981. Kathy started her career with DHS then went on to work with Lutheran Social Services before owning her own private practice, A Path to Higher Self.

On Nov. 28, 1969, she was united in marriage to Otto Schrunk in Sioux City.

Kathy loved fall, she and Otto traveled to Wisconsin and Minnesota to see the changing leaves. Kathy enjoyed going to garage sales, especially the 100-mile sale, going on family vacations, collecting lighthouses and Christmas villages, listening to Irish music, playing penny slots, jewelry, and her animals. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Women Aware and NASW.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband of 50 years, Otto Schrunk of Sioux City; children, Jill (Richard) Damasauskas of Omaha, and Jason (Annie) Schrunk of Le Mars, Iowa; grandchildren, Sheray, Aaron, Jesse, Bayleigh, Allie and Owen; and great-grandson, Samuel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Janice Clark.