Katie A. Stapleton

Formerly of Norfolk, Neb. and Sioux City

Katie A. Stapleton, 23, formerly of Norfolk and Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, at her residence in Lenexa, Kan.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, Neb., with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery at Norfolk. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Katie Anne Stapleton was born Oct. 1, 1997, in Sioux City, to Keith Stapleton and Cathy Wright. She was baptized on Oct. 30, 2011, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk and confirmed on April 29, 2012, at Our Savior Lutheran Church.

She attended grade school at Bel-Air Elementary, then Norfolk Junior High, graduating from Lutheran High Northeast in 2016. Throughout grade school and high school, Katie enjoyed playing soccer, especially for Norfolk Express. She sang in the school choir, enjoyed art, drawing, and painting. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her father, Keith (DeAnne) Stapleton of Norfolk; mother, Cathy Wright of Sioux City; sisters, Jennifer Mejia of Layton, Utah, and Brianna Wright of Bishop, Calif.; brother, Nick (Brittany) Wright of McCook, Neb.; stepbrothers, Bill (LaNessa) Schlote of Bennington, Neb., Brad Schlote of Norfolk, Justin Schlote of Pender, Neb., and Josh Schlote of Norfolk; stepsister, Jennifer Schlote of Norfolk; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents; and stepbrother, Robert Schlote.