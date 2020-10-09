Perry R. Grell

Papillion, Neb., formerly Galva, Iowa

Perry Raymon Grell, 62, of Papillion, formerly of Galva, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center from advanced heart.

Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Family Life Center, 520 W. Lincoln St., in Papillion, Neb. Burial will be in Cedar Dale Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista, Neb. Condolences may be sent online to www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.

Perry was born on June 19, 1958, and raised in a small farming community in northwest Iowa. Perry graduated from Galva High School and earned his bachelor of science degree in animal science from South Dakota State University.

While attending SDSU, Perry met Barb and the two were married in 1980. For the next 12 years, Perry farmed near the Galva/Holstein, Iowa area. During that time, Perry and Barb welcomed two sons, Brett and Tyler.

In 1987, Perry went to school for air traffic control and began working at the Sioux City Tower while still farming. In 1992, he left farming and moved to Omaha to pursue other air traffic control opportunities with the Federal Aviation Administration. Perry spent the next 26 years with the FAA before retiring in 2018.

Perry's favorite things to do were traveling, cooking, watching baseball, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He loved the Lord and was always involved in his local church body.

Perry is survived by his loving wife, Barb of Papillion; sons, Brett (Nicole) of Papillion, and Tyler (Chelsea) of Saint Louis, Mo.; and grandsons, Connor and Colin of Papillion.

He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Florence Grell; and brother, Paul Grell.