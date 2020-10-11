Menu
Raymond Anthony Steinbach

Onawa, Iowa, formerly Mapleton, Iowa, and Bullhead City, Ariz.

Raymond Anthony Steinbach, 89, of Onawa, formerly of Mapleton, and Bullhead City, passed away Oct. 8, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Oct. 26, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mapleton. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond "Pete" Steinbach was born March 15, 1931, in Danbury, Iowa, the son of Margaret (Meier) and Franz Xavier "Frank" Steinbach.

Pete served in the United States Army, during the Korean War, being honorably discharged. He later married Pearl Jelvik on July 5, 1961. They had three children, Eric, Peter and Perry.

Pete enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, especially at Timber Ridge, where he and the boys built an A-Frame cabin without a "biffy." He gave his boys a love of the outdoors while hunting and fishing.

On May 27, 1977, Pete married Marcia Dreher and welcomed her children into the family. Friends and family remarked about how they enjoyed Pete and Marcia's 41-year love story.

Pete retired from Crouse Cartage Company after working as a truck driver. In retirement, Pete learned to play tennis and golf, becoming quite a player and coaching family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Eric Steinbach of Stanwood, Wash., Peter and Michelle Steinbach of Sioux City, Perry and Gail Steinbach of Tulalip, Wash., Bobbie Dreher and Barry Yenkala of Bullhead City, John and Gilda Dreher of Saylor, Okla., and Dawn and Brad Baldwin of Bronson, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his love, Marcia; his parents; three siblings; and a great-grandson, Leo Raymond Steinbach.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
