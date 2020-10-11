Rosanna E. 'Rosie' Wink

Sergeant Bluff

Rosanna E. "Rosie" Wink, 89, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Rosie was born on Jan. 30, 1931, in Salix, Iowa, the daughter of Gerald and Vivian (Montgomery) Watkins. She attended East High School and graduated in 1949.

Rosie married Raymond Wink on July 27, 1950. Rosie lived in the Siouxland area for the past 40 years in Salix, Sioux City, and Sergeant Bluff. She was employed at Wincharger Corp. and later, at Sue Bee Honey for 20 years, retiring in 1991.

Rosie enjoyed doing paint by numbers, going to the lakes, sewing, gambling, bowling in her early years, and fishing, which she had done for years. She was a member of St. Mark's Church.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond; daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Nyreen of Alcester, S.D.; son, Terry (Elaine) Wink of Sioux City; grandchildren, Josh (Bethany), Jennifer, Nicholas (Micayla), and Kassandra (Zach); great-grandchildren, Brooke, Isaiah, Aubrey, Logan, and Dallas; and many nieces and nephews,

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Bernice and Oscar Minter; grandson, Jason Wink; and nephew, Kerry Minter.