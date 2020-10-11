Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lila Lee Prudhome

Lila (Rea) Prudhome

Formerly Sioux City

Lila Lee (Rea) Prudhome, 86, formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Frierson, La., with the Rev. Mel Campbell officiating.

Lila was born Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1934, to the late Frederick J J Rea and Leone Eloise (Morehead) Rea in Sioux City, Iowa.

Lila never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved football and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Lila also liked to play bingo every chance she got. Her biggest love was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all of us.

Survivors include sons, Kevin Prudhome and wife, Jewelie and Michael Prudhome and wife, Donna; daughter, Debbie Belew and husband, Michael; granddaughters, Sara Clark and partner, Francisco Trujillo, Susan Belew-Swiney and husband, Jeff, Samantha O'Neill and husband, Carson, and Jessi Harris and partner, James Brewer; stepgranddaughter, Kristin Eaves and husband, Tim; grandsons, Steven Clark and wife, Melissa, Dustin Belew and partner, Amanda Downer, and Kennith Perkins and wife, Pam; grandson-in-law, Charles Haynsworth; great-grandsons, Grayson, Lennox, Brandon, Brody, Calan, Cash, Caden, Ethan and Aiden; great-granddaughters, Preslee, Ella, Ever, Peyton, Reagan, Brooklyn and Madison; sisters, Carol Stone-Lewis and Lola "Tootie" Johnson; and brothers, Donald Rea and wife, Janet, Dickie Rea and wife, Trenna and Dennis Rea and wife, Jean.

Lila is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Prudhome; sister, Cheral Doyle; brother, Darrell Rea; and brothers-in-law, Duane Johnson, Richard Stone and Mac Lewis.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Harris Methodist Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care and support given.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.