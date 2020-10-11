Lila (Rea) Prudhome

Formerly Sioux City

Lila Lee (Rea) Prudhome, 86, formerly Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Frierson, La., with the Rev. Mel Campbell officiating.

Lila was born Wednesday, Aug. 8, 1934, to the late Frederick J J Rea and Leone Eloise (Morehead) Rea in Sioux City, Iowa.

Lila never met a stranger and enjoyed meeting new people. She loved football and was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan. Lila also liked to play bingo every chance she got. Her biggest love was for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all of us.

Survivors include sons, Kevin Prudhome and wife, Jewelie and Michael Prudhome and wife, Donna; daughter, Debbie Belew and husband, Michael; granddaughters, Sara Clark and partner, Francisco Trujillo, Susan Belew-Swiney and husband, Jeff, Samantha O'Neill and husband, Carson, and Jessi Harris and partner, James Brewer; stepgranddaughter, Kristin Eaves and husband, Tim; grandsons, Steven Clark and wife, Melissa, Dustin Belew and partner, Amanda Downer, and Kennith Perkins and wife, Pam; grandson-in-law, Charles Haynsworth; great-grandsons, Grayson, Lennox, Brandon, Brody, Calan, Cash, Caden, Ethan and Aiden; great-granddaughters, Preslee, Ella, Ever, Peyton, Reagan, Brooklyn and Madison; sisters, Carol Stone-Lewis and Lola "Tootie" Johnson; and brothers, Donald Rea and wife, Janet, Dickie Rea and wife, Trenna and Dennis Rea and wife, Jean.

Lila is preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald Prudhome; sister, Cheral Doyle; brother, Darrell Rea; and brothers-in-law, Duane Johnson, Richard Stone and Mac Lewis.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Harris Methodist Hospital and Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care and support given.