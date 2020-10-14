Jack Klingborg

Cherokee, Iowa

Jack Klingborg, 83, of Cherokee, died Saturday evening, Oct. 10, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital from COVID-19 infection.

Private family graveside services will be in Quimby Cemetery, Quimby, Iowa. There will be no visitation. Masks will be required to be worn at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Jack was born on Oct. 9, 1937, to Oscar E.V. and Astrid Evelyn (Roseen) Klingborg. He grew up in Quimby. He was a proud Quimby Peacock and participated in basketball, baseball and track at Quimby High School and was homecoming king. He graduated with the class of 1956. He attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, where he lettered in football and graduated with a teaching degree in 1960.

He worked for Stevenson Trucking in Quimby for several years before joining the staff at Cherokee Mental Health Institute as an activity therapist and teacher in the children's unit. He became a teacher at Wilson Junior High School in 1968, where he taught industrial arts, physical education, driver education and coached numerous sports. He started the Braves softball program in 1980. He retired in 1999.

Jack married Roberta Kaye Evans on Oct. 16, 1966 at Grace Methodist Church in Stanhope, Iowa. They became parents to Kara and Angie.

Jack was a kind and gentle man with a dry sense of humor who loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, green tractors, Ford vehicles and became a cat lover like all the females in his household. He loved mowing, taking spontaneous rides, going to Hawkeye games, working in his woodshop, trips to Texas and being a dad to daughters. He was looking forward to voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Presidential election.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 54 years; daughters, Kara Klingborg of Cherokee, and Angie and her husband, Rob Paschall of Carrollton, Texas; kitties, Sue, Ruby and Ivy; and a very special nephew, Larry Prokop of Garden City, Kan., who Jack always felt was the little brother he never had. He will also be remembered by his sisters, Norma Olhausen and Betty (Lyle) Woltman; as well as many loving nieces and nephews; and at least a gazillion friends and former students.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Louise Voss; brothers-in-law, George Voss and Keith Olhausen; nephews, Ray Prokop, Kaye Prokop, Mike Olhausen and Gary Voss; and niece, Natasha Olhausen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to the Cherokee Police Department, the Cherokee Fire Department, the Siouxland Humane Society, the Siouxland Food Bank or a charity of your choice.