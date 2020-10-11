Nicholas J. Hubert

Sioux City

Nicholas J. Hubert, 73, of Sioux City, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, from a long-term illness.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding officiating. Burial will be in the church. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Nicholas Joseph Hubert was born on July 12, 1947, in Sioux City, to Albert and Dorothy (Parker) Hubert. He was raised in Salix, the oldest of 10 children. Nick was an intelligent child, enjoying woodworking projects, Cub Scouts, and pouring over Popular Mechanics and Boys Life magazines. Even as a young adult, Nick was an incredibly skilled craftsman, building model airplanes and flying them from the church grounds. Nick attended Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa, graduating in 1965

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Va. He later attended a junior college in Dallas. Nick worked as a welder and boilermaker, helping to build Port Neal plants three and four in Sergeant Bluff.

Musically gifted, Nick played the guitar and wrote songs. He recorded several tunes and owned his own production company, Quiet Night Records. He was environmentally conscious and often drew up plans for solar-powered projects. He took to walking places instead of driving, and enjoyed visiting with his neighbors. Nick was well-known for his clever conversation and quick wit. In his later years, Nick's mental health deteriorated and he was no longer able to live independently. Even so, he was still eager to make conversation. Often described as a pure soul, Nick had a gentle manner and easily made friends.

Nick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Iowa Donor Network and a friend of Bill W.

Nick is survived by a brother, Wendell (Becky) Hubert of Sioux City; six sisters, Deborah (Ed) McLarty of Sergeant Bluff, Denise (Lyle Rickers) Hubert, and Valerie Kutzler, both of Carroll, Iowa, Margret (John) Jenkins of Pierce, Neb., Angela (Bruce Myers) Parsley of Des Moines, and Michon (Shawn) Bakke of Carroll; and 59 nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Victor and Tony; and sister-in-law, Dawn Hubert.