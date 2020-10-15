Harry D. Oakley

Holstein, Iowa

Harry DeVere Oakley, 85, of Holstein, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, following a battle with cancer. He passed away at home surrounded by the comfort and care of his daughters.

Private family services will be at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Holstein. Officiating the service will be Monsignor Kenneth A. Seifried. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post 225 of Holstein.

Harry Oakley was born on July 6, 1935, to Margaret Ruth Hogan and Harry Donald Oakley, at home in Hiawatha, Iowa. He graduated from Marion High School in 1953, where he was a four sport star athlete. He continued his love of basketball well into his 50's, playing pick-up games with family and friends often 20 years younger than him. Many of these games were played on the elementary playground. Upon graduating high school, he attended Iowa State University, participating in ROTC, graduating as a ceramics engineer.

Harry married Martha Ann Young on Sept. 17, 1955 in Marion. To this union five children were born, Martha, Sean, Mary, Harry and Katie.

After a brief sojourn as an engineer in Buffalo, N.Y., Harry returned to the U.S. Air Force, attending OCS and flight school. Harry was on active duty for seven years. His remaining military service was in the Air National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. His passion for flying continued with a 32-year career with TWA as an international pilot.

He was active in the local and national politics, participating in the Republican Party at all levels. Harry was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and Kiwanis.

Harry and Ann enjoyed following their children and grandchildren's activities. They spent their retirement years living in their homes at Spirit Lake, Iowa and Holstein. Following Ann's death and Harry's health complications, he lived in Holstein full time until his passing. Harry will be fondly remembered for his ceaseless encouragement of all to be lifelong learners. As well as for his enjoyment of hunting, fishing and reading.

Harry is survived by his children, Martha (Mike) Stout, Sean (Dave) Easterby, Mary (Morgan) Oakley-McAreavy, Harry Oakley, and Katie (Scott) McKenzie; grandchildren, Adam (Andrea) Stout, Martha Ann (Scott) Sibbel, Megan (Brian) Sibbel, Steven (Emily) Easterby, Michael Easterby, Rebecca (Alex) Vojslavek, Grace Easterby, Madeline (Jamison) Voss, Patrick (Sarah Minion) McAreavy, Annie (Ben Nigg) McAreavy, Taylor (Dolan Guhin) Oakley, Regan (Nolan) Christians, Sydney, Harry and Lincoln Oakley and Ian (Courtney Neuendorf ), Sean and Sarah McKenzie; and great-grandchildren, Claire, Will and Juliet Stout, Anthony and Ellie Sibbel, Mason and Myla Sibbel, Carter and Blakely Christians, and Penelope and Ite Voss; sister, Diane (Denny) Ellis; sister-in-law, Ann Bennett; niece, Michelle (Coleman) Reich; nephews, Bernie and Alexander Helm, and former daughter-in-law, Lora Johnson.

Harry is preceded in death by his father, Harry Oakley; his mother and stepfather, Margaret and Joe Bennett; his brother, Joe Bennett Jr.; parents-in-law, Martha and Ralph Young; brother and sister-in-law, George and Leona Young; nephew, Rodney Young and niece, Tracie Young Helm.