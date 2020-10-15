Joanne Brenden

Whiting, Iowa

Joanne Brenden, 86, of Whiting, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Congregational Church, U.C.C. in Whiting, led by Christian Jensen. (Social distancing measures must be followed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please bring and wear masks.) Burial will be in Whiting City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Joanne Elaine was born on June 25, 1934, in Onawa, the daughter of Harry and Ella (Johanson) Collett. She graduated from Onawa High School in 1952.

Joanne and Gale A. Brenden were united in marriage on Nov. 14, 1954 in Onawa. Three children were born to this union, Julie, Bradley, and Lori. Joanne worked for the telephone office, John Holmes Publishing, and MCI.

She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, and was known as the "Cake Lady." She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities.

She was a member of First Congregation Church, U.C.C. in Whiting.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie (Larry) Teel of Whiting; son, Bradley (Mary) Brenden of Missouri Valley, Iowa; daughter, Lori (Skip) West of Whiting; grandchildren, Adam Teel, Jessica Teel, Craig Brenden, Katie Morton, Trent West, Nicholas West, Alex West, Ashleigh Ellithorpe, Alyshia Larson, and Elliott Curnyn; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Brenyn, and Karsyn Teel, Paxton Teel, Barrett and Callum Teel, Marissa and Layne Brenden, Cadence, Ryatt, and Saylor Morton, Taver and Paisley West, Owen and Ryker West, Emmett, Luna, and Eleanor West, Maddyson, Chloe, and Evan Ellithorpe, and Orrin Larson; two sisters, Betty Harms and Dorothy Bearce; sister-in-law, Ardis (Bert) McCandless; sister-in-law, Nancy Brenden; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ella (Johanson) Collett; husband, Gale A. Brenden; brother, Don (Doris) Collett; sister, Mary (Chuck) Ping; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Harms and Easton Bearce.