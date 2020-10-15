James F. Reisch

Whiting, Iowa

James "Jim" F. Reisch, 92, of Whiting, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

Services will be 4 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 3:30 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding, celebrant officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed-Due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please bring and wear masks.) Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, with military honors by the U.S. Army and the American Legion George Nelson Post 662 of Sergeant Bluff. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

James F. Reisch was born on Aug. 12, 1928, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Nicholas "Nick" and Catherine "Rose" (Bohlke) Reisch. He grew up on a farm in the Salix area and was taught boxing by his father. He boxed in many rings as a Golden Glove boxer during his younger years. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in 1946.

Jim served in the U.S. Army from June 21, 1946 until his honorable discharge on June 20, 1949. He ended up serving in the Panama Canal region. His most memorable story during that time was being selected to play ball on the Army team that worked out against the Dodgers who were down in Panama for spring training. He even got to eat at the training table with Jackie Robinson.

Jim and Lela Simpson were united in marriage on April 22, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix. Four daughters were born to this union, Gayleen, Kathy, Denise, and Mary. He was a true farmer, to the fullest extent. He loved to plant and watch his crops grow.

Jim was a man of great character who loved all of his family. His smile and storytelling ability made those in his life proud of his accomplishments. He and Lee put many miles on their car attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Jim also liked golfing, achieving a hole-in-one in Avoca, Iowa. He enjoyed restoring a Model T and two International Harvester H and M Tractors.

Jim was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was president of the Sloan & Salix Elevator Coop Boards working to get railroad transportation to both towns. He was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion. He will be missed terribly by his wife and family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Lela Reisch of Whiting; daughter, Gayleen Reisch of Whiting, her son, James Bieschke and his children, Marisa, Wyatt, Elias, and Lila Bieschke, and daughter, Kristen Kern and her child, Madina Mrkonjic; daughter, Kathy Stahmer of Coralville, Iowa, and her daughter, Carly (Peter) Lamp, and son, Jon Stahmer; daughter, Denise (Mark) Clark of Durant, Iowa, and their daughter, Rachel (John) Fellman and her children, Zara and Zane Fellman, son Zach (Melissa) Streeter and his children, Layla, Ava, and Jax Streeter, stepson, Aaron Clark, stepdaughter, Fallon (Erik) Dickes and her children, Luke and Justin, daughter, Kayla (Dusty) Wilkie and children, Charlotte, Isla, and Lucy Wilkie, and daughter, Leah (Kyle) Hoffmann; daughter, Mary (Joe) Lander of Whiting, and their son, Josh (Mandy) Lander and children, Lexi, JJ, Chase, and Evan Lander; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas "Nick" and Catherine Rose (Bohlke) Reisch; sister, Faye (Ray) Monjon; two brothers, Jerry (June) Reisch and Bob (Jean) Reisch; two sons-in-law, Mike Streeter and Mel Stahmer; and grandchildren, Amy and Jake Lander