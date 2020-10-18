PINCKNEYVILLE -- Billy J. "Bill" Ozburn, 79, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11:01 p.m. in St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis.

Bill was born Oct. 3, 1941, in Du Quoin, a son to Howard and Lorraine (Eaton) Ozburn.

On Aug. 21, 1965, Bill married Mary Lou Eisenhauer in Pinckneyville, and she survives.

He worked as an accountant and had a bachelor's degree from SIU.

Bill was a member of Beaucoup Baptist Church in Pinckneyville.

He enjoyed being in his yard, jig saw puzzles, reading and spending time with family. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Ozburn of Pinckneyville; one daughter, Lynn (Bill) Huffhine of Rochester Hills, Michigan; one son, David (Melanie) Ozburn of Olive Branch, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Jessica (Josiah) Jones, Zach (Abigail) Ozburn, Nathanael Ozburn, and Clarissa Ozburn; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Elinor, and Matilda Jones; one aunt and uncle, Geneva and Harold Helvey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Don Ozburn.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Beaucoup Baptist Church in Pinckneyville, with Brother Mark Lee officiating. Interment will be at Mueller Hill Cemetery in Pinckneyville. The funeral home director asks that all attendees wear a mask. A video of the service will be posted to the Pyatt Funeral Home Facebook page following the service. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Beaucoup Baptist Church in Pinckneyville. Due to health concerns related to the Covid-19 virus and by the signing of executive order by Governor J.B. Pritzker, Phase Four attendance will be limited to 50 people and social distancing will be enforced.

Memorials may be made to Wyatt D. Eisenhauer Memorial Fund.

Pyatt Funeral Home in Pinckneyville has been entrusted with the arrangements.

