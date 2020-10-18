Helen Theisen

Remsen, Iowa

Helen Theisen, 87, of Remsen, left her tired-out body and ran to embrace our Lord and her beloved husband, Cyril on Oct. 10, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating and Deacon Rick Roder assisting. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen. Visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, and will resume one hour prior to the service on Friday, also at the funeral home.

Helen Frances Schilmoeller was born the middle child to Joseph and Agnes (Laddusaw) Schilmoeller on Oct. 4, 1933, at Granville, Iowa. She was raised on the family farm south of Granville. She received her education from St. Joseph's Catholic School, graduating in 1951. She then worked for Dr. Osdoba of Orange City until her marriage.

She met the great love of her life at age 13, and Cyril always said he had to wait for her to grow up so he could marry her. They married on May 19, 1953, at Granville and moved to the Theisen family farm for two years. They then moved to a farm northwest of Marcus and farmed until 1957, when they moved to their farm south of Remsen. She was a farm wife, who worked side by side with her husband and raised eight children. They farmed ground withTherry and Gib Weiler and spent many years walking beans with them.

They moved to Remsen in 1986, and she worked at L & J's Drive In. She found her true calling as a caregiver when she started at Floyd Valley Hospital as a CNA IN 1986. She loved taking care of her patients and retired in 1998.

She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Kingsley, Iowa, until transferring to St. Mary's in Remsen in 1986, where they could attend daily Mass. She was a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters, Christian Mother's and the church guild.

Cyril and Helen enjoyed traveling the country with their brother and sister, Elmer and Joan Theisen for many years until Elmer's death. They enjoyed going to coffee downtown with their friends. Helen enjoyed baking and having large family gatherings. The coffee was always on for any company. There were always people dropping in for a quick visit.

They entered Bavarian Meadows in November of 2015, and Cyril passed away Jan. 31, 2016. They enjoyed living there immensely and made new friendships that meant the world to them. Helen entered Happy Siesta Care Facility on May 30, 2019.

Cyril and Helen were an inspiration for others with their great love for their faith, their true, everlasting love for each other and their family. Helen suffered greatly during this year of Pandemic, not being able to be with her family; but her last four days on earth were spent surrounded by her loved ones which gave her peace.

She is survived by her eight children, Jeanne (Duane) Sanow of Remsen, Kathy (Steve) Pittmann of Kingsley, Ron (Sue) of Remsen, Lisa (Jeff) Schiltz of Remsen, Bill (Donna) of Remsen, Bob (Barb) of Remsen, Ann (Scott) McDonald of South Sioux City, and Lynn (Kurt) Mullins of South Sioux City; 25 grandchildren, Brian Sanow, Angie Jochum, Adam Sanow, Amy Warren, Christi Wood, Karl Pittmann, Angie Galles, Sadie Trytten, Tim Smid, Samantha Decker, Lydia Donovan, Geoff Kohler, Sarah Tritz, Jeremy Schiltz, Jonathon Schiltz, Emily LaRue, Kyle Theisen, Tom Even, Travis Even, Brandon Theisen, Matt Theisen, Drew Theisen, Abby Granato, Evan Volkert and Kollin Volkert; 52 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two younger sisters, Janiece (Dick) Wurth of Remsen, and Dianne (Dennis) Haupert of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; and one sister-in-law, Yvonne Theisen of Marcus.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cyril; parents, Joe and Aggie Schilmoeller; siblings, Vera Mae (Wally) Nilles, Joan Cronin (Joe Cronin and Elmer Theisen), Joe Schilmoeller, Jr. (Frannie), Eileen (Joe) Schueder; and her in-laws, Therry (Gib) Weiler, Reynald (Rita) Theisen, Sally (Richard) Henke, Ivan Theisen, Rita (Dave) McCarty, Shirley (Sonny) Gengler, Lois Theisen.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy and Jonathon Schiltz, Adam Sanow, Matt and Drew Theisen, Kollin Volkert, Christi Wood, Sarah Tritz and Samantha Decker.

We want to thank the staffs of Bavarian Meadows, Happy Siesta, Floyd Valley Hospital and Hospice of Siouxland for their kind and compassionate care of our wonderful mom. It will never be forgotten.

Memorials may be directed to the Remsen Ambulance, 109 Fulton Street, Remsen, IA 51050.