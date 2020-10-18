Hubert Harpham Everist Jr.

Sioux City

Hubert Harpham Everist Jr., 103, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Oct. 15, 2020.

Mr. Everist was a lifelong resident of Sioux City, a business leader, world traveler, and a generous supporter of the arts. After graduation from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., Mr. Everist served in World War II as a Captain in the U.S. Army Air Force, piloting A-26 attack bombers over Germany.

A graduate civil engineer, Mr. Everist followed a career in family businesses which included Western Contracting Corporation of Sioux City, and Intercontinental Engineering-Manufacturing Corporation of Kansas City.

He served in various officer positions, becoming President of Western in 1968 and presiding over landmark construction projects including dredging of Tampa Bay, interstate highway construction, and hydroelectric dams. Mr. Everist became President of Intercontinental upon its founding in 1958, and later served the firm for over 50 years as Chairman and Director.

Professional honors included presidency of The Beavers, a national organization of contractors specializing in construction of hydroelectric dams, canals, and bridges. Mr. Everist also served as a director of the Security National Bank of Sioux City for 16 years. The Sioux City Art Center, and the Shrine for Music at the University of South Dakota were generously supported over many years by Mr. Everist and wife, Margaret Ann.

He is survived by his daughter, Hilleary Everist of Castle Rock, Colo.; son, Brian Everist and his wife, Dody of Kansas City, Mo., Charles Cannon and his wife Barbara of Dakota Dunes; grandchildren, Julia Duke and her husband, Terry of Rockport, Me., Hillary McCoy and her husband, Mike of Mission Hills, Kan., and MacNeille Everist and his wife, Brynn of Mission Hills, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth McCoy, Eleanor McCoy, Graham Everist, Patrick McCoy, Anne McCoy, Caroline Everist, Camilla Duke and Frederick Everist; stepchildren, Ann Seamster, Thomas Seamster, Joan Donham and Mary Carrol; and brothers, Richard Everist and Daniel Everist.

Mr. Everist was predeceased by his first wife, Mildred W. Everist; his second wife, Margaret Ann Seamster Everist; son, Hubert Everist III; sister, Juliana Schust; brothers, Garland, Steve and Philip Everist; and by parents, Hubert Sr. and Julia.

A tribute to Hubert may be made by a donation to the Eisenhower Foundation, P.O. Box 295, Abilene, KS 67410.