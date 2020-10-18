Vera Mae Stoltze

Sioux City

Vera Mae Stoltze, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life is planned for the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Vera was born March 14, 1931, in Cleghorn, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary (Ebert) Miller. She graduated from Cleghorn High School.

Vera married Henry "Hank" Earl Stoltze on May 3, 1953, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sioux City. To this union, four children were adopted and raised with love. Hank passed away on May 25, 1985, in Sioux City.

Vera worked as a bookkeeper for various companies and retired from Crescent Electric. She enjoyed dancing with Hank, playing cards with friends and a good game of Yahtzee with family, golf, gardening, and taking walks.

Vera volunteered for Hospice of Siouxland, The Soup Kitchen, and Meals on Wheels for many years. Vera also supported the Math Bee's. She was a longtime active member of St. Paul's Lutheran, participating in the Altar Committee, the Mr. & Mrs. Club, and teaching Sunday school.

Vera is survived by her children, Tim (Kay) Stoltze of Enid, Okla., Peggy (Greg) Collett of Onawa, Iowa, Patsy White of Sioux City, and Ted Stoltze of Sioux City; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Verlie Yockey and Veniece Young; sisters-in-law, Ruby Miller-Gossen, Eva "DeeDee" Wickert, and Elaine Stoltze; and many nieces and nephews.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hank; brothers, Vernelle (Eunice) Miller, Clifford (June) Miller, Leland (Eleanor) Miller, and Eldon Miller; sister, Mildred (Roger) Van Dyke; brothers-in-law, Bill Yockey, Harry Young, Carl (Cora) Stoltze and Bob Stoltze; and sisters-in-law, Hilda (Manley) O'Connell, Edna (Irvin) Hoffman, Ida (Orlo) Wilson, and Louise (Fred) Casper.

Memorials and cards may be sent to the family at 1120 S. Newton St. Sioux City, IA 51106.