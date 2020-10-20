Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
LaVirta Lee
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

LaVirta Lee

Mapleton, Iowa, formerly Soldier, Iowa

LaVirta "Vertie" (Hintz) Lee, 91, of Mapleton, formerly of Soldier, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, from COVID-19 at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Mapleton.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Soldier Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa.

Vertie was born on Sept. 4, 1929, to Herman and Amanda (Boger) Hintz. She graduated from Mapleton High School in 1947.

Vertie married Kenneth Lee on Dec. 4, 1949. The couple farmed one and a half miles east of Soldier.

She was a member of the Soldier Lutheran Church. Vertie loved to dance, especially square dance and polka, and travel with her husband, Kenny. She was an excellent quilter and made special quilts for all her children and grandchildren. She cherished the Eastside Homemakers Club and the Soldier Lutheran Ladies Aide. She mastered the art of making the best lefse.

Survivors include her three children, Vicky Lee and spouse, Beliz Brother of Seattle, Wash., Sandra Harris of Soldier, and Dennis Lee and spouse, Nudcha of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Stacy Brandon, Carly (Bob) Snider, Marcy (Tom) Bradley, Courtney Lee, and Derek Lee; and two great-grandchildren, Cady Lynne Helton and Kherington Snider. Vertie considered Joyce Hinkel as her other daughter.

Vertie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 2007; siblings, Sally Harding and Harold Hintz; and sons-in-law, Randy Olson and Tom Harris.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Service
10:30a.m.
Soldier Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.