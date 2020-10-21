Menu
Virginia A. Conklin
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Virginia A. Conklin

Sioux City

Virginia Ann (Gimpel) Conklin of Sioux City died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at a Sioux City skilled care facility.

There will be no local services. Private graveside service will be in Craig, Neb. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Virginia Ann Gimpel was born on Oct. 12, 1928, at the Tekamah Hospital in Tekamah, Neb. Virginia was the only child of Gustav "Gus" Gimpel and Virginia "Virgie" Manetta (Erickson) Gimpel. "Ginny", as she was called by school friends, attended the Craig Public School. She graduated in 1947.

On Sept. 17, 1949, in Craig, Virginia Ann married Douglas Leslie Conklin, a 1946 Craig graduate. In the fall of 1957, the couple moved from Craig to Sioux City for Douglas' new teaching position.

Survivors include a son, Todd K. Conklin of rural Moville, Iowa; a daughter, Lesley Ann Conklin of Florissant, Mo.; two grandchildren, Jordan (David Milos) Conklin and Mitchell (Melissa Campos) Conklin, both of Sioux City; and two great-grandchildren, Gianna and Neveah.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes Larkin Chapel
