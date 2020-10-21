Thomas L. Morley

Sioux City

Thomas L. Morley, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with the Rev. Tom LoVan officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tom was born on Aug. 3, 1931, in Sioux City, to Thomas and Edith (Creager) Morley. He graduated from Central High School and went on to attend a trade school in Omaha. He lived in Sioux City his entire life. Tom was a member of the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1950 to 1953.

On July 8, 1955, he was united in marriage to Martha Olson at Morningside Lutheran Church. Tom traveled the world working for Concrete Pipe Machinery from 1955 to 1975. He then worked at Terra Chemical from 1975 to 1988.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 662, VFW Post 580 and Morningside Lutheran Church. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, sitting on his front porch, and watching NASCAR (he was a huge Jimmy Johnson fan). He loved family gatherings and visiting with friends and even strangers. He would hold a captive audience with his many stories. Family was very important to him, especially his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 65 years, Martha Morley of Sioux City; daughters, Monica (John) Haines, Leslie (Jon) Muston, and Andrea (David) Raasch, all of Sioux City; grandchildren, J.J. (Ranee) Muston, Jennie (Casey) Lee, John (Amber) Haines, Erica (Justin) Kellen, Alison (Josh Hair) Raasch, and Natalie (Nick Perry) Raasch; great-grandchildren, Josh (Aly), Hannah, Brooklyn, Sydney, Carrissa, Lillia, Brycen, and Jeremiah; and his twin sister, Nancy (Ray) Horton of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua; and sister, Marie (Fred) Collier.