Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nellie Stricker

Nellie Stricker

Sioux City

Nellie (Streeter) Stricker, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

She is survived by sisters, Irene Heck and Violet Anderson of Omaha; stepson, Steven (Carin) Stricker of Blue Springs, Mo.; granddaughter, Missy (Melissa) Grant-Sedillo; great-grandson, Tavon of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Stricker; son, Richard Stricker Jr.; stepson, Sanford Stricker; parents; five brothers; and two sisters.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA 51106
Oct
26
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.