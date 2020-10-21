Debra J. Ouellette

Dakota City

Debra Jean Ouellette, 64, of Dakota City, passed away, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Debra Jean Ouellette was born on Sept. 12, 1956, to Geraldine Langseth (Saunders) and Charles Langseth. Debra grew up in California and South Sioux City.

In 1970, she met David Ouellette of Sioux City. Shortly thereafter they fell in love. In December 1972, Debra and David were married in Elk Point, S.D.

Debra enjoyed arts and crafts, ceramics, and movies. Debra was involved in many different organizations such as PTA, Girl Scouts and working at Flea Market. Debra was a kind soul who would do anything for family or someone in need. Debra greatest feature was her big heart.

Debra was survived by her husband of 47 years, David Ouellette of Dakota City; children, Tammy (Brandon) Cox of Hubbard, Neb., and Robert Ouellette of South Sioux City; Kelly Hennings (Brian); grandchildren, James Ward, Jenna Cox, Shelby Cox, Lexis Hennings, and Ty Hennings; brothers, Bill (Linda) Langseth of South Sioux City, Ron Langseth of South Sioux City, and Jim Langseth of Sioux City; 27 nieces and nephews; countless grandnieces and nephews; great-grandnieces and nephews; and great-great-grandnieces and nephews.

Debra was preceded in death by her grandparents, Flossie and Casey Skidmore; parents, Geraldine and Charles; brothers, Ken Langseth and Don Langseth; and sister, Linda Hurst.