Donald Wheat

Sioux City

Entrepreneur and risk taker Donald "Don" Wheat, 84, of Sioux City, left his family on Oct. 7, 2020. He left us with incredible and unique memories and will be greatly missed. The way he affected the lives of those left behind remains a true blessing.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth, Minn. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Duluth. Visitation will be noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

He graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1954.

Don is survived by his wife, Toni; his ex-wife, Judy; brother, David; sister, Dorette; his children, Mark, Steve, Bryan and Laurel; stepsons, Brook and Nathan; several nieces and nephews; and 10 grandchildren.