Ervan P. Jahn

Sheldon, Iowa

Ervan P. Jahn, 98, of Sheldon, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sanford Sheldon Senior Care.

Private family services will be Monday, Nov. 9, at Vander Ploeg Funeral in Sheldon. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.vanderploegfunerals.com.

Ervan Paul Jahn was born in Kingsley, Iowa, May 29, 1922, the youngest child of Albert and Martha (Albers) Jahn sharing his birthday with a twin sister, Erma. Ervan grew up on the family farm near Kingsley and attended country school at Elkhorn Township. After he finished his education, he farmed with his father and brother, Carl. At the onset of World War II, Ervan joined the Merchant Marines and served the duration of the war.

On Aug. 12, 1945, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lorraine Lillian Hohbach at St. John's Lutheran Church in Germantown, Iowa. He and Lorraine farmed in the Germantown and Sheldon area until 1956 when they moved to Sheldon. Ervan worked at the Co-op, had a small contractor operation and was employed with the USPS where he retired. They stayed in Sheldon until 1988 when they moved to Spirit Lake, Iowa in the summer and McAllen, Texas in the winter. Lorraine preceded him in death, passing away on Aug. 27, 2003.

Ervan enjoyed fishing, bowling, and carpentry.

He is survived by two sons, Larry of Garnett, Kan., and Alan (Mary Jo) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three daughters, Diane of Omaha, Patricia of Sioux City, and Vicki of Hummelstown, Pa.; special friends, Jackie Waganaar of Sheldon, and Diana Jahn of Garnett; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Family requests that memorials be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation and/or to the Sheldon Fraternal Order of Eagles 2297.