Eva E. Lopez

Dakota City

Eva E. Lopez, 68, of Dakota City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Eva, the daughter of Alvin and Eva (Curry) Wiggs, was born on Feb. 7, 1952, in Sioux City. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1970 and attended Wayne State College. She moved to Denver, Colo. in 1972.

Eva worked for the federal government for 36 years. After her retirement, she moved to Dakota City and lived with her sister, Leona.

Her greatest joys were watching her children play sports and going to spend time with her grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Bobbie."

Eva is survived by her children, Samuel (Susan) Lopez of Surrey, N.D., Michael Lopez of Denver, and Elizabeth (Patrick) Myhoney of Denver; grandchildren, Jadon, Liam, McCauley, and Anna Belle; siblings, Robert (Karen) Wiggs, Steven (Vickie) Wiggs, Paul (Suzanne) Wiggs, David (Theresa) Wiggs, Sandy Frette, and Leona (Sonny) Cray; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary and Russell; sister-in-law, Becky Wiggs; brother-in-law, Paul Frette; nephew, Robert Russell; and niece, Nicole Cray.