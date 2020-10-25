Robert Earle 'Bob' Guillaume

Payson, Ariz., formerly Elk Point, S.D.

Robert Earle "Bob" Guillaume, 92, of Payson, formerly of Elk Point, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020, in Payson, after a brief illness.

He was born in Akron, Iowa, on Feb. 5, 1928. He grew up in Elk Point, and served in the U.S. Navy. Bob was self-employed in the vending machine business.

He was an avid golfer and played handball until his early 80s. He lived in Elk Point for 85 years and moved to Arizona to be near his children.

He is survived by his son, Wesley Guillaume (Patti) of Payson, Ariz.; daughters, Debi Guillaume of Payson, and Stacy Guillaume of Englewood, Colo.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earle and Dorothy Guillaume; and his son, Robert Craig Guillaume.