Robert 'Bob' Bailey Stouffer

Dakota Dunes

Robert "Bob" Bailey Stouffer, 87, of Dakota Dunes, peacefully finished his life journey at home surrounded by his family on Oct. 22, 2020, after a brief illness.

Bob's remains will be interred at a later date in Kaneville Township Cemetery at Kaneville, Ill. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel assisted with arrangements.

Bob was born on Christmas Day, 1932, at the home of his parents, Clark (Bill) and Iola (Youngland) Stouffer in rural York County, near Arborville, Neb. He graduated from Maple Park High School in Maple Park, Ill., after moving from Nebraska with his parents at an early age.

Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp in June of 1951, served a tour of duty in the war in Korea from January, 1952 to February, 1953; then was honorably discharged in June of 1954.

After his discharge he began his 34-year long career working for AT&T as a telephone lineman and ultimately retired from Illinois Bell as a Director of Operations managing emergency telecommunication cable repair teams.

Bob met and married his life partner, Myrna Jean Rees, R.N., on Dec. 9, 1956, after being brought together on a blind date coordinated by their mutual (and sly) life-long friends. Their marriage of nearly 64 years resulted in the birth of three sons, Scott, Stephen, and William.

They spent the majority of their life together in Kaneville, Ill., where they raised their family, had fun with a multitude of friends, supported the community, the Methodist Church, and the local volunteer fire department.

Bob is survived by his wife, Myrna; sons, Stephen (Linda) and William (Jennifer); daughter-in-law, Linda Schooler; grandchildren, David (Stephanie) Stouffer, Katherine Stouffer, Jessica Stouffer, Adam (Jessie) Stouffer, Emily (Chad) Bosse, Maxwell Stouffer and Reese Stouffer, plus seven energetic and beautiful great-grandchildren; and his sister, Janice Christensen of Port Richey, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Iola; his eldest son, Scott; and brother-in-law, Gerald Christensen.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in his name and directed to either Visiting Angels Siouxland www.VisitingAngels.com/siouxland or Hospice of Siouxland www.hospiceofsiouxland.com.