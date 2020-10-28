Dr. Alan Pechacek

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly Sioux City

Dr. Alan Pechacek, 78, of Lakewood Ranch, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in the company of his family.

To protect the safety of family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service or celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

He was born to parents Edgar Pechacek and Marian Pechacek Schwarze, on Feb. 9, 1942, in Sioux City. Alan graduated from Central High School in 1960 and graduated from the University of Iowa, School of Medicine in 1967. He was honored for his academic success and inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society while in medical school. He went on to intern at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. From 1968 to 1970, he served two years in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Texas in 1970 to complete his residency at the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, in orthopedic surgery.

Alan's passion and commitment to his medical practice in orthopedic surgery spanned 40 years. In 1974, returning from his residency in Dallas, to his hometown of Sioux City, he established his own medical practice where he practiced orthopedics for more than 17 years. While in Sioux City, he was on the board of the Easter Seals and president of the St. Luke's Hospital medical staff. In 1991, Alan relocated with his family to Jackson, Tenn., where he continued his practice at the Jackson Clinic for 24 years before retiring in the summer of 2015. In 2018, Alan and his wife, Nancy, moved to Lakewood Ranch.

Alan was known for his love of golf, a game he began playing at an early age at the Sioux City Country Club and continued to play throughout his life. He was a simple man, known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Whether you were family, a lifelong friend, or a patient, Alan had the ability to make people laugh in unexpected ways.

He married Nancy Pechacek, his wife of nearly 52 years on Dec. 21, 1968, who survives him. Alan is also survived by son, Eric Pechacek; daughter, Jennifer Pechacek; his daughter-in-law Anny Pechacek; grandson, Gabriel Pechacek; a host of cousins; and lastly his two beloved dogs, Molly and Dolly.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Pechacek and Marian Pechacek Schwarze; and brother, Drew Pechacek.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in support Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, 26920 Gopher Hill Road, Myakka City, FL34251. Please put Dr. Alan Pechacek on the check or make online hslwr.org.