Bernice McIntosh

Cleghorn, Iowa

Bernice McIntosh, 98, long-time resident of Cleghorn, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Cleghorn. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 4 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Please practice social distancing; masks are requested. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com . The funeral service will be live streamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website with the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions.

Ellen Bernice McIntosh, the daughter of Emery and Mary (Zembsch) Goodrich, was born on Aug. 31, 1922, in Cleghorn. She graduated from Cleghorn High School in 1940, then attended National Business Training School in Sioux City. That was followed by employments in Sioux City and in New York.

On Jan. 27, 1946, she married Lyle McIntosh in Cleghorn. Bernice reported for Cherokee newspapers for 30 years and was a correspondent and columnist for the Marcus News since 1974.

Bernice was active in multiple community organizations. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Cleghorn, where she served as the church organist for 63 years. Bernice held several offices in the Cleghorn Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary, including serving as treasurer since 1984. She was the chairman of the Auxiliary History Book Committee, which created the 1990 Cleghorn Centennial book. She received community service awards from the City of Cleghorn and the DAR.

Bernice is survived by her children, Gayle Cadwallader of Carlsbad, Calif., Roger (Beverly) McIntosh of Bakersfield, Calif., and Neal (Diane) McIntosh of Mounds View, Minn.; sister, Patricia (Dewey) Behrens of Meriden, Iowa; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother; one sister; her son-in-law; and one nephew.