Norbert James Bravo, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Norbert was born on May 7, 1937, in the province of Villa Clara, Cuba, later moving to Havana, the son of Jose Manuel and Julia (Rodriguez) Bravo. Norbert moved to the United States in 1962.

He married Diane Marie Kasprick on May 21, 1963 in Sioux City. To this union two children were born. Norbert was a chef and restaurant owner, owning Norby's Family Dining for 10 years and then the Legend Restaurant for 10 years before retirement.

He enjoyed cooking, grilling, gardening, planting trees, and listening to country music. He also enjoyed feeding the birds and loved his little lap-dog, Honey. Norbert was a people person and enjoyed sharing life stories. He would strike up conversations with people he knew well and people he'd just met.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Diane Bravo of Sioux City; son, Jim (Bethany) Bravo of Sioux City; daughter, Shannon (Roger) Petersen of Urbandale, Iowa; granddaughter, Taylor Petersen of Urbandale; sisters, Juanita Gonzalez and Lydia Perez-Bravo, both of Miami, Fla.; and his beloved dog, Honey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Luis Bravo and Orlando Bravo; and a sister, Aida Zolin.