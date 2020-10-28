Ruth C. Haupert

Sioux City

Ruth Christa Haupert, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving husband.

Per her wishes, the body has been cremated. No services are to be held at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Ruth was born on Dec. 23, 1939, in Foeritz, Germany, the daughter of Ernst and Irma (Jahn) Heymann. She moved to the United States in 1964.

Ruth married Gerald "Jerry" Haupert of June 10, 1994 in Vail, Colo. Ruth owned and operated R&Z Dental Lab for 40 plus years before retirement. She loved her work and after retirement, she enjoyed her time with Jerry at the lake house. They loved to fish, always bringing along Midnight, their beloved dog.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Haupert of Sioux City; her daughter from a previous marriage, Dr. Renee Chicoine; grandchildren, Kathryn and Jeffery Chicoine; ex-son-in-law, Brad Chicoine; sisters-in-law, Judy (Ron) Green of Denver, Colo., and Jeanne (Dave) Chevliar of Webster, Minn.; and brothers-in-law, Dennis (Diane) Haupert of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., and Dale (Shirley) Haupert of Atlantic, Iowa.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Siouxland in Ruth's memory.